Tayport test for Vale cup ambitions

Rossvale face a tough test against three-time winners Tayport in the Scottish Junior Cup third round.

The Fife side currently sit in fifth place in the East Region Superleague and manager Gordon Moffat knows his side will have to play well to get through.

He told Rossvale TV: “I think they’ve won every game at home so we know how tough it’s going to be.

“But we’ll go there and give it our best shot.”

Vale head for Fife on the back of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with a Cumbernauld United side who, ironically, won 2-1 at Tayport in last season’s Scottish.

Moffat said: “Given our second half performance I thought we did enough to win it.”