Web Heading

Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell has warned his players they need to step up quickly to improve their dismal run of results.

The Kirkintilloch side are second bottom of the Premiership table with just one point from four games after Saturday’s 7-2 drubbing at Beith.

Maxwell felt the final score was an unfair reflection on his side’s efforts in the opening hour against the champions.

But he says they must need to show more determination when things go against them.

He said: “It was 2-1 after 65 minutes. In the first half they were slightly better, but we had good chances.

“They probably had more but we competed in the first half and we started the second half really well.

“But they scored a goal which everybody in the ground is telling me wasn’t over the line and we just did what we did against Cambuslang, went into capitulation.

“7-2 was a harsh reflection of the game, but you can’t just give in when you go 3-1 down. You’ve got to keep battling to get back in the game.

“And if it’s tough, roll your sleeves up further.”

Having been viewed as title contenders in the past couple of seasons, the Rabs boss concedes his squad face a relegation battle this time round.

He said: “I’m not under any illusion, we knew that at the start of the season with money being tight and the turnover of players.”

“But players need to step up to the mark and play. It’s not just new players or younger players we’ve brought in. We’ve got boys who were there last year and the year before and have been part of good teams there. They need to up their game as well.”

Next up for Rob Roy on Saturday is a trip to Pollok.

“I’ve not had my strongest team yet and boys are underperforming, we can’t hide from that. Boys aren’t performing to their levels and they’ve got to stand up and be counted.

“It’s quite clear there are going to be two leagues in this league this year - the top half and the bottom half and we’re in a dog fight.

“That might sound a bit blunt or pessimistic at this stage of the season but that’s how I see it. If I’m proven wrong then great, but I’m under no illusions.

good.”