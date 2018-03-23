Black belt success for Bishopbriggs Tae Kwon Do club

Four students from the Dojang Martial Arts Tae Kwon Do Academy in Bishopbriggs have been promoted to various Black Belt grades recently.

After Amanda Johnston’s promotion to 3rd degree black belt towards the end of last year, the academy has now added three new black belts to their ranks.

Gary Logue, Nina Logue and Calum Troy all attended a seminar held by an 8th Dan Tae Kwon Do master before spending the next few hours proving their skills against various other clubs in a Dan promotion test.

The black belts are now officially registered as 1st degree black belts with Kukkiwon, the world Tae Kwon Do headquarters, in Korea.

The Dojang Martial Arts Academy, located at 2A The Cross Courts, opened in May 2017 which allowed the local Bishopbriggs club move from the Leisuredrome into a full time, dedicated centre where students where able to develop and refine their skills before taking the promotion test.

Master Brian Johnston, head instructor at The Dojang Martial Arts Academy, is hoping to add the success of the recent promotions when he sits his promotion test for 6th Dan next year.

Further information on the Dojang Martial Arts Academy can be found at www.thedojangacademy.com or on Facebook (The Dojang Martial Arts Academy).