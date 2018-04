The Commonwealth Games are over for Stepps boxer Nathaniel Collins.

The 21-year-old came up against home favourite Harry Garside in his 60kg quarter-final.

But despite Collins acquitting himself well, it was the Australian fighter who got the judges' verdict to move through to the semi-finals.

Collins had won his first fight with a majority 3-2 decision over Nauru's Colan Caleb earlier in the week.