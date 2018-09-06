Cook maximum drives Glasgow Tigers back into play-off contention

Red-hot Craig Cook spoiled the Witches' broth with another stunning maximum on Tuesday night to keep Glasgow Tigers' play-off hopes alive.

The Grand Prix star stormed to his third full house in five meetings, just two days after being crowned the league's top rider, to snatch the win and almost certainly send Ipswich Witches out the title race.

Glasgow trailed from the fourth race and were seven down at one point. But a late resurgence led by their star man secured a 47-42 win which moved them to second in the table and ensures they're right in the hunt to make the end-of-season showdown.

Cook, who incredibly has been beaten just four times for his new club, said: "We needed to dig deep. The track was maybe a bit too sticky for the reserves, but towards the end of the meeting they really pulled it together and got some form.

"It wasn't going very positively midway through the meeting but we've come back strong and got the three points that we badly needed.

"The truth is we can't perform like that in the next meeting because if we do, we will get beaten.

"The boys need to regroup and look towards the next meeting. We need to come together as a team and if there's anything I can do for the lads to help them, if there's anything we need, I'll offer it.

"I want to get Glasgow to the play-offs and give us a chance of winning. Everyone has put so much into this club - so I want to pay them back for bringing me on board."

It capped an incredible few days for Cook who scored 15 against Newcastle the previous Friday then won the Championship Riders' Individual on the Sunday.

He admitted: "It's not been the worst week. Going to Sheffield I've won that meeting before but I approached it really differently this time - it's six years since I last won it.

"I'm happy to do it for Glasgow speedway, it's 26 years since that title was held by a Glasgow rider, so it's been my pleasure to win it for the club and for all the supporters."

It takes Glasgow into a huge meeting next Tuesday against Edinburgh - potentially the club's biggest challengers now for the final play-off spot.