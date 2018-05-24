Glasgow Tigers set for massive weekend of speedway action

Glasgow Tigers speedway boss Cami Brown claims the Scottish derby will top the bill for thrills this weekend in a huge few days for sport across Europe.

Glasgow face fierce rivals Edinburgh Monarchs in the KO Cup - racing twice in three days.

The sides will compete with the likes of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, French Open tennis and World Superbikes at Donington for the attentions of sports fans with the Champions League final and Czech Speedway Grand Prix also on the bill.

But Tigers team manager Brown insists his team's head-to-head is the most exciting speedway meeting going - and one of the best events in any sport.

He said: "It's hard to explain how exciting it is to watch four guys on bikes going at 70mph just a few feet in front of you - especially when they hit the bends and have no breaks.

"But that's what we're seeing every week at Ashfield on our new track - some of the best racing we've ever witnessed in Glasgow.

"I'd be willing to bet that fans won't see better sporting action this weekend as they will in our meetings with Edinburgh.

"And then there's the Scottish derby atmosphere to look forward to, which is one of the best in British speedway.

"A place in the next round of the cup is on the line, and it's a massive fixture in the context of our season. It would be brilliant to start our charge towards silverware in front of a bumper bank holiday crowd."

The Tigers travel to Edinburgh on Friday night then host the Monarchs on Sunday at 3pm.

Brown hopes to welcome top man Chris Harris back after he was absent due to a Grand Prix qualifier at the weekend along with injured star Paul Starke.

He added: "We're at our best with all seven of our riders in the team.

"We won at Edinburgh earlier in the year but they're a different proposition now, and I believe we're in for one of the best Scottish derbies of recent seasons."