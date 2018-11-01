Kirkintilloch pool players ready for World Masters Championship

Kirkintilloch pool players Robert Hoey and Hugh McBride are hoping they are on cue to be on top of the world next month.

The pair are part of the Scotland Masters team who will be taking part in the Blackball International World Championship in Bridlington from November 20-26.

The competition will take place at the magnificent Spa arena on a round-robin group and then knockout stage basis with each match decided over 25 singles.

The surroundings will be more than familiar to Robert, who is also the team manager, and Hugh - it was there earlier this year that they were part of the Scottish Pool Association teams which won the European Championship.

Having qualified through the group stages they beat Northern Ireland 13-8 in the semi-final to set up a final against defending champions Wales, who had beaten the Scots 13-12 in the previous year’s final.

But the Scots turned the table with a comprehensive 13-2 win - and Robert reckons that should give them confidence as they go for a World and European double.

He said: “I’ve played in the world championships twice before and the best we’ve done is third.

“It’s always tough but we’re going there pretty confident after winning the last one and we’ve got a pretty strong team.”

The Scots team also includes Ross McInnes (Dunfermline), Ray Stuart (Aberdeen), Scott Lynn (Ayrshire) and Jim Stevens (Glasgow).

As well as the home nations, other countries taking part include France, Australia, South Africa, Gibraltar and Catalonia.