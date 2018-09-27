Kirkintilloch teenager Jack Cruden delighted to be British keirin champion

A Kirkintilloch schoolboy has proved himself the best of British by lifting a nation title on the cycling track.

And Jack Cruden is now hoping that success can be a launching pad to help him fulfil his dream of one day competing in the Commonwealth or Olympic Games.

The 17-year-old from Milton of Campsie - a sixth-year pupil at St Ninian’s High School - won the keirin title at the British Junior Championships in Newport.

The keirin sees riders paced around the track by a motorbike before they are allowed to sprint for the line.

Jack said: “We had three rounds and in the first round I was second and the winner went straight through to the final.

“But they had a repechage where you needed to win to get into the final and I won that.

“Going into the final I knew I could medal but didn’t think I could win (six in final).”

He did just that, getting the better of first round winner Alistair Fielding - only to have an agonising wait before his triumph was confirmed.

He explained: “The fastest person drew one and I was two so I was behind him. When the bike came off people started to come over the top so I was down at the bottom, boxed in.

“He accelerated with a lap to go and everybody started going backwards and I managed to come round him and win it. I won by eight millimetres.

“I knew I had won, you can tell. I lunged and then looked to the side and could see.”

