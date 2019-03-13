Lenzie sisters celebrate athletics medal double

Two Lenzie sisters had a double cause for celebration after they both picked up medals at the Scottish National Relay Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Holly Kirkwood, a third-year pupil at Lenzie Academy, was part of the under-15 girls team which won the 4x200m relay gold medal in a new Scottish record time of one minute 46.41 seconds.

And younger sister Cara Kirkwood, a P7 pupil at Lenzie Meadow Primary, was part of the Under 13 girls team who won a bronze medal at the same championships.

Both girls represent Victoria Park City of Glasgow Running club in Scotstoun.

These races preceded the main events at the recent European Indoor Athletics Championships featuring Laura Muir and Elidih Doyle among others.

This adds to the recent successes for Holly at the National Indoor Championships where she added yet more medals to her growing collection.

She procured silver in the triple jump with a new personal best of 10.58m and a bronze in the long jump, again with a new personal best of 5.25m.