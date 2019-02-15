Milngavie & Bearsden ASC swimmers getting among the medals

Swimmers from Milngavie and Bearsden ASC have had a successful start to 2019 with a host of medals and new personal.

The club’s juniors scooped top prize at the recent Grangemouth Junior Age Group .

And there was more glory at the National Schools Finals where no fewer than 18 club swimmers qualified to take part.

Results at Grangemouth were -

10 years and under: Gold - Ruaraidh McCallum (50 metres backstroke), Sophie Gibbons (50m breaststroke), girls 100m freestyle relay; Silver - Emily Dawson (50m breast). Bronze - Charlie Adams (50m breast), boys 100m free relay, Sophie Gibbons (50m back and 50m free).

4th-6th places - Charlie Adams (50m back), Calan Rowley (50m breast), Ellie Hall (50m butterfly), Maya Marshall (50m fly and 50m breast), Sophie Stark (50m breast), Ellie Burns (50m back), Rebecca Burgess (50m breast), Emily Dawson (50m free). Too Fast - Beth Campbell (50m fly).

11-12 years: Gold - Grace Noonan (50m fly), Katie Lambie (50m breast); Silver - Cate Rowley (50m back), Fraser McCulloch (50m breast), Reece Hamilton (50m fly); Bronze - Milly Halket (50m fly), Fraser McCulloch (50m back), Grace Noonan (50m breast), Abi Hill (50m free), girls 200m free relay.

4th-6th - Eva Fair (50m back), Reece Hamilton (50m breast and 50m free), Fraser McCulloch (50m free), Katie Lambie (50m free), Cate Rowley (50m free). Too fast - Abi Hill(50 fly).

The Brodies Schools Swimming Championships at Tollcross is one of only 1 of two meets at which swimmers have a chance to represent their school.

And the M&B swimmers did themselves, club and school proud, winning seven medals and achieving a further 16 top ten finishes from just 30 events.

Based on the qualifying rounds in October and November they out performed our rankings by a staggering 78 places.

Golds - Ellis Shiels (Bearsden Academy), 100bc 200bc.

Silvers - Kirsty Wicklow (High School of Glasgow) 100br; Callum Ferretti (Bearsden) 100br

Bronze - Ruairi McKinnon (Lenzie Academy) 100fc; Amy Shiels (Bearsden) 100bc 200bc

Top 10s: Jamie Ritchie (HSOG) 4th 100br, 4th 200br; Ruairi McKinnon 4th 200fc; Rachel Gillespie (Bearsden) 5th 100bc 7th 200bc; Callum Ferretti 5th 200br; Callum MacArthur (Jordanhill) qualified 4th for final 50br; Molly Renton (Bearsden) 6th 200br; Eilidh Davidson (HSOG) 6th 100br & 9th 200br; Kirsty McNair (Lenzie) 7th 100fc; Eva Alguero (Douglas Academy) 9th 100fc; Lucie Brown (St Aloyuis) 8th 200fc; Kiera Davidson (HSOG) 9th 100br & 10th 200br; Fergus Currie (HSOG) 8th 200fc

Other qualifiers: Hannah Mayo (Lenzie) 11th & 16th, Lauren McGhee (Lenzie) 14th, Blair Johnstone (Boclair Academy) 18th & 19th