Scotia ASC among medals in best ever national swimming championships

Swimmers from Scotia Amateur Swimming Club achieved the club’s best ever results at the recent Scottish Schools Swimming Finals.

A total of eight swimmers from the Bishopbriggs club took part in the competition held at Tollcross in Glasgow.

And they returned with a number of medals and a series of personal bests.

Pride of place went to Graham Baird in the 15-16 years age group. The Boclair Academy pupil won the 200 metres freestyle in a time of one minute 59.40 seconds and also took silver in the 100m, clocking 54.75 seconds.

Another gold came in the 12 years and under 50 metres backstroke, courtesy of St Matthew Primary pupil Eva Martin who won in 34.74 seconds, having clocked 36.91 in the heats.

And in the same age group Mark Watchorn, from Wallacewell Primary, took bronze in the 50m breaststroke in 41.42 seconds, a further improvement on his heat time of 42.02.

The remaining five Scotia swimmers, while not among the medals, also performed impressively.

Results were -

13-14 years: Fraser Baird (Boclair Academy) - 8th 200m individual medley 2.34.79, 11th 100m freestyle 1.03.68.

Kiera Hart (Bishopbriggs Academy) - 19th 200m breaststroke 3.10.51.

Robson Miles (Boclair Academy) – 10th 200m breaststroke 2.59.77, 10th 100m breaststroke 1.21.88.

15-16 years: Saul Callan (Turnbull High) – 18th 100m breaststroke 1.17.94.

Jake Candy (Boclair Academy) - 19th 100m butterfly 1.14.56.

Simply qualifying to take part in the championships is a great achievement in itself, due to the limited selection process.