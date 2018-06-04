Tigers hold Comets in Shield tie

Glasgow Tigers kept their Championship Shield hopes alive with a 45-45 draw at Workington Comets on Sunday.

It was a match the Scottish side simply couldn’t afford to lose and the left Tigers two points ahead of Workington with the Comets still having one meeting in hand in the group.

Cammi Brown’s side’s fate hung on a heat 15 where they needed a two-point swing to draw level - and top men Richie Worrall and Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris delivered the goods.

The Ashfield boss said he was impressed by his team’s fighting spirit and pleased with their weekend’s work after taking all three points in Friday’s Championship 54-36 win over Scunthorpe.