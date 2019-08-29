Allan Glen’s and Lenzie back in action for new rugby season

A new rugby season gets under way for local sides Allan Glen’s and Lenzie this Saturday.

Following Lenzie’s promotion last season, both clubs will play in this season’s Tennent’s West Region Division 1 (West).

Both start with home games. Glen’s, who just missed out on the title last season, take on Irvine at The Bearyards.

Lenzie start their campaign at Viewfield against East Dunbartonshire neighbours Strathendrick. Both games kick-off at 3pm.

Lenzie’s promotion also means the return of the derby clashes between the sides. The first is scheduled for The Bearyards on October 26 with the return at Lenzie on January 25.