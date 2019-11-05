Allan Glen's rugby club land new sponsorship deal

Bishopbriggs rugby club Allan Glen's have matched their winning start to the season on the field with a victory off it as well.

Glen's are flying at the top of the West Division 1 table with six wins out of six.

And Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has kicked surveying from the sidelines firmly into touch by committing to the club in support of two of its staff who are members of the 1st XV.

Formerly connected with Allan Glen’s School, the rugby club continued after the school closed in 1989 and now runs a 1st and 2nd XV and various youth sides.

Shepherd managing partner Steve Barnett and head of hospitality Gary Louttit attended a sponsors’ day to watch two of their fellow surveyors - Alasdair McConnell, graduate surveyor in Glasgow Commercial, and Jack Heneghan, Hardies, Glasgow - play their part in Allan Glen’s 1st XV’s 38-18 win over local rivals Lenzie.

After the game, the victorious Shepherd contingent were joined by Al Kellock and the legendary former Allan Glen’s, Scotland, Barbarians, Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors player expressed his delight to see Shepherd support grass roots rugby in the local community of Bishopbriggs.

Steve Barnett said: “I’m delighted that our sponsorship of Allan Glen’s RFC should kick off with a tremendous victory over their local rivals and congratulate Alasdair, Jack and the rest of the team on their efforts.

“And it was fantastic to receive the support of rugby legend Al Kellock, particularly as he started his playing career at Allan Glen’s and continues to regularly attend games at such a strong community club.”

As well as leading the league Glen's are also in the semi-finals of the West Regional Shield and take on Cambuslang at the Bearyards on Saturday, November 9, for a place in the final.