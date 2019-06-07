Bishopbriggs Golf Club have appointed first-ever female captain

New Bishopbriggs Golf club captain Anne McPherson has spoken of her pride at being chosen as the club’s first female captain, writes Ian MacLean.

In an era when golf clubs and the sport’s equal opportunities policies are coming under increasing scrutiny, she believes Bishopbriggs is showing it is moving with the times - not only with her own selection but also with that of Megan Docherty as the club’s junior captain.

Anne said: “I am very honoured to have been appointed as the first woman to hold the office of Club Captain at The Bishopbriggs Golf Club.

“Having a girl as our Junior Captain shows that not only have we signed the R&A’s Woman’s Charter, we are actively putting it into action. At Bishopbriggs we are a progressive, friendly club which is looking, with optimism, towards the future.”

In her captain’s message on the club website Anne says Bishopbriggs - which dates back to 1906 when it was founded in its present location - is, in her opinion, the best course in the area.

She said: “Our course is a traditional parkland style with a thoughtful design, beautifully landscaped and maintained, to provide the perfect balance of beauty and challenge. Our unique feature is a largely flat course which presents itself to you on each tee and encourages you to play your best.

“Our custom built practice area, including all weather covered bays with mats as well as grass bays and short game areas, is second to none and is one of the benefits we offer which is hard to match and the envy of many.

“Our course is maintained by course manager Ian Anderson and his enthusiastic green keeping staff who are continually striving to improve the condition.”