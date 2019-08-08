Glasgow Tigers add to Danish contingent by signing Sam Jensen

Speedway side Glasgow Tigers now have two Jensens in their side - after snapping up Rasmus's fellow Dane, Sam.

The 22-year-old joins on an initial 28-day deal as cover for Paul Starke, who broke both wrists in the recent British Final.

Sam is no relation of Rasmus's but they are members of the same Danish team, and he has been riding with the Tigers' in-form heat leader since they were kids.

Sam arrives on an assessed five-point average and his signing is subject to BSPA approval.

He said: "I'm really glad to join the club and I'm looking forward to riding there.

"I feel it's a good time for me to go to the UK and race, because it's been a great season for me in Denmark and I am getting much better. I think I should have some more races and get even better on different tracks.

"I have raced with Rasmus since I was six years old and I have always raced at the same club in Denmark - Holsted Tigers - so I'm staying with Tigers, I like that!

"I have a lot of memories with Rasmus and he has helped me a lot in Denmark, so I have a lot to thank him for.

"I also know Claus Vissing, I have raced with him in Denmark in the Superleague. My first bikes were two 500ccs that I bought from him.

"Rasmus told me Glasgow is a very good club and the track is very good. He told me it's a really great team and that when the club say something, they do what they say, and they are loyal to you."

Jensen is a former world champion at 80cc level and in 2017 he won the Danish U21 Championship. He has also represented his country at various levels.

He caught Glasgow's eye after some strong performances in his home country this season - citing World Championship co-leader Bartosz Zmarzlik as the kind of rider he's found himself competing with this year.

He added: "My season in Denmark is going very well. I'm in the Superleague where I've made some great points, and I feel quite comfortable about it.

"I'm also in the First Division and I'm the team captain, and I'm making some good points there too.

"People say I am fast when I am in front and I like to ride out in the track and catch the dirt, and get a lot of speed. My starts aren't always the best but I will ride hard in the heat.

"But, of course, I am working on the starts and always getting better.

"I have a race in Denmark on Wednesday night at my home track and then we drive on Thursday morning to get ready for Glasgow on Friday.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all the guys at the club and coming to do my best."

It makes four Danes in Glasgow's team following the arrival of Mikkel B Andersen last week.

Jensen makes his debut this Friday night when the Tigers host Berwick Bandits in the SGB Championship.