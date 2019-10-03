Glasgow Tigers beat Somerset Rebels to reach British Championship final

Speedway side Glasgow Tigers are through to the final of the SGB Championship play-offs.

Tigers saw off Somerset Rebels in their two-legged semi-final 93-87 on aggregate to make it to their second final in five seasons.

A 48-42 margin of victory for Somerset at their Highbridge home on Wednesday night wasn't enough to overturn the 51-39 advantage secured by Tigers at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium the previous evening.

Tigers will now face the winners of the other semi-final between Leicester Lions and Redcar Bears with their ties taking place over the next 10 days.

Dates for the final have also yet to be decided - but whenever it takes place Tigers boss Cammi Brown says his side are in it to win it.

He said: ""We deserve to be in the final. We only finished second in the league by a point - and we had a silly home meeting where we lost included in that.

"It's great to be in the final but we're not going into it to lose it.

"A couple of guys weren't feeling great health-wise tonight, and there was a point where we were getting a bit nervous, but everybody chipped in and they were absolutely superb.

"We had a mix of emotions tonight - nerves and excitement - but overall we're stoked to be in the final. I'm so happy for Peter and Gerry Facenna with all they've put into the club.

"The fans have also been superb this year, they've backed us all the way, and it's great we can give them another home meeting to look forward to - and the biggest one of them all.

"It would be tremendous to finish the season off by winning that title."

It was a far from ideal start for the Tigers at Highbridge as the Rebels clawed back half of the 12-point deficit in just five races, with a shock 5-1 in the opening heat over Craig Cook and Mikkel B Andersen.

But the Tigers got heat advantages of their own to tighten things up again, and they levelled the scores on the night with a 5-1 in heat 13 courtesy of Cook and Rasmus Jensen - which was enough to seal the deal on aggregate.