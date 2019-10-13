Glasgow Tigers ready for final showdown with Leicester Lions

Glasgow Tigers are gearing up to become national speedway champions if they can tame rivals Leicester Lions.

After winning their respective semi-finals the top two sides in the league go head to head in the SGB Championship play-off final first leg at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium on Friday with the return leg in Leicester the following evening.

The final will carry added spice as it sees long-serving former Tigers co-promoter and manager Stewart Dickson - the last man to lead Glasgow to a league title, in 2011 - coming up against his hometown club in his first season in charge of Leicester.

Tigers boss Cammi Brown said: “I think it’s destiny that Glasgow have to face Leicester in the final. They finished top and second, and there was only a point between them.

“It’s the one I think everyone wanted to see, so let’s bring it on and see what happens. I think it will just take one team to have a little bit more form than the other, and that would be the deciding factor. You can look at individual riders and match them up, and overall there’s not a lot in it.

“It’s the clash of the titans in our league - it’s huge. Obviously, there is the Stewart Dickson factor as well, but to be honest, for me, that doesn’t even come into it, I just see Leicester as a major opponent and major threat.

“My job as Glasgow manager is to try to get that trophy and get the boys over the line.”