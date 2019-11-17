Glasgow Tigers snap up American speedway star Broc Nicol for 2020

Speedway side Glasgow Tigers have unveiled American hotshot Broc Nicol as their first 2020 signing.

The 21-year-old from California - who has represented his country at the Speedway of Nations and the World Cup - joins after a season-and-a-half with Sheffield.

Tigers boss Cami Brown was delighted to get the deal done after facing strong competition for his signature.

He said: "Broc was probably one of the most in-demand riders in the league. We knew there was a host of teams looking to sign him, so we had to act fast to get him on board.

"He’s a young guy with fantastic potential and a very bright future ahead of him.

"From the GP Qualifier that he raced in here in June, you could tell he had something special about him.

"To go up against some of the best in the world and riders with lots of experience and finish so close to qualifying at his age was incredible.

"He’s a great guy who’s really determined to succeed and that’s the kind of rider we want here, someone who never gives up."

Nicol said: "It’s always a track I’ve enjoyed coming to, the fans have always been really good and really into their speedway, and I’m really glad to have this as my home track now.

"I think it’s great how they run their programme, they make it a show, the fans travel and everyone’s really into it.

"My goals this season are to increase my average and to get the team to the final and bring home the gold. I’m looking forward to being a part of it and helping out to reach that top goal."

The Tigers line up in the SGB Championship next season, hoping to go one better after finishing as runners-up in the 2019 competition.