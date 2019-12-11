Glasgow Tigers snap up Danish duo Sam Jensen and Ulrich Ostergaard

Glasgow Tigers have secured a Danish double to take their 2020 signings total to six.

Sam Jensen returns for his first full season with the Tigers and in British Speedway, after spending the final couple of months of 2019 with the club.

Meanwhile the vastly experienced Ulrich Ostergaard is joining Glasgow for the first time in his career, having represented more than 10 clubs in the UK since 2003.

The Scandinavians join Englishman Craig Cook, Americans Ricky Wells and Broc Nicol, and Australia’s Connor Bailey in the 2020 line-up - leaving just one rider to be announced.

Jensen, 22, showed glimpses of real quality last season - and says he is “very happy” to return.

He said: “Those two or three months I rode for the club were great - all the supporters and the whole club have been so great for me.

“I’ve heard other riders talking about Glasgow being one of the most professional clubs in the UK, and I also feel when you get to the club that they are very professional, so I think it’s the best team in the UK.

“I also see the supporters and how far they travel to support us, so that means a lot.”

Ostergaard, 38, has won several team trophies with Peterborough, and was the league riders’ champion in 2015, heading home new team-mates Wells and Cook to take that title.

On joining the Tigers, he said: “It’s really positive - Glasgow are a really big club - you can see that over the last few seasons, they’ve always been on top.

“They’ve got a big aim about the play-offs and it’s really professional.”