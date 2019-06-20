Glasgow Tigers speedway team rated a top city tourist attraction

Speedway side Glasgow Tigers’ on-track success has now been joined by major off-track recognition for their contribution to the city’s tourism reputation.

The club have received a Certificate of Excellence from online tourism giant TripAdvisor after attracting rave reviews from visitors.

A five-star family day out at the multi-million-pound Peugeot Ashfield Stadium comes second only to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on the website - and ranked higher than nearly 300 other activities, including Celtic Park, Riverside Museum, Glasgow Science Centre and Botanic Gardens.

Glasgow boss Cami Brown said: “It’s the most exciting family sport you could ever see – it’s phenomenal.

“The perfect reason to go to speedway is that you see everything. It’s not like F1 where you only see one small part. There’s no other motorsport like it.

“It’s fantastic for families, especially in Scotland, it’s a totally different night out. You get so much entertainment. The kids are involved too, we’ve got kids races here in Glasgow, and it’s a family environment.

“We’ve got fantastic facilities. The stadium has almost been completely rebuilt and no other speedway stadium has the facilities we have here. It’s fantastic, and it’s no surprise Trip Advisor has given us this award.”

Tigers also recently secured a new sponsorship deal with supply chain Supply Technologies.

The company’s first venture into the thrilling sport will see its logo appearing on the advertising hoardings at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium, Glasgow as well as in official programmes.

Robert Mackenzie, Glasgow Tigers’ Marketing Manager, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Supply Technologies to its first full season as a corporate sponsor of the Glasgow Tigers.

“I’m sure being involved in speedway will help raise the profile of the company as well as providing thrilling entertainment for its staff and corporate guests.

“Our sponsors are committed to helping the team achieve success in the sport and the backing of companies such as Supply Technologies is vital to our future success.”

Gary Russell, Supply Technologies’ Director of Business Development UK, said: “Through our relationship with Allied Vehicles we are very proud to give Glasgow Tigers our backing.

“Speedway is an exhilarating sport and a great spectacle, and we look forward to hosting clients, staff and guests at the stadium next season.”