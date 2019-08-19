Glasgow Tigers suffer first blank of season at Sheffield Tigers

Speedway side Glasgow Tigers were left empty-handed for the first time in the league this season after a disappointing 53-37 defeat at Sheffield on Sunday night.

The Scottish Tigers left themselves with too much to do against their Yorkshire hosts when going 14 points down after just five heats, not helped by an engine failure for Craig Cook in his second ride.

Cook and Mikkel B Andersen led a fightback to bring the meeting to within six points before the heat 10 interval - but they couldn't land another blow and the home side pulled clear to take all three points.

The result leaves Glasgow in second place on 36 points, three behind Leicester with a trio of meetings in hand.

It comes after a narrow 46-44 defeat at Leicester last night in a meeting the Tigers had led.

Glasgow have six Championship meetings left to race - four of them at home - and still hold a good chance of finishing top, which would allow them to select their opponents.