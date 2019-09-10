Glasgow Tigers through to speedway play-offs after win over Newcastle Diamonds

Glasgow Tigers are into the SGB Championship play-offs for the fifth year running after an encouraging return to form against Newcastle on Tuesday night.

The meeting was cut short after 10 heats due to rain - but that was enough for the 36-24 scoreline to stand - giving the home team three points, which sees them confirm their place in the league's top four.

And barring the wet conditions it was a good night all round as Sam Jensen and Mikkel B Andersen secured their first heat victories in the red and white - while reserve Connor Bailey was a hugely impressive winner in heat seven over the vastly experienced visiting pair of Lasse Bjerre and Ulrich Ostergaard.

The Tigers complete their scheduled away fixtures on Friday night at Redcar before hosting Sheffield on Saturday as they look to build momentum ahead of the play-offs.

GLASGOW 36: Craig Cook 8, Claus Vissing 6, Sam Jensen 5+1, Rasmus Jensen 5+1, Connor Bailey 4+1, Kyle Bickley 4, Mikkel B Andersen 4

NEWCASTLE 24: Steve Worrall 8, Ulrich Ostergaard 6, Thomas Jorgensen 4+1, Lasse Bjerre 4, Danny Phillips 2, Max Clegg 0, Matthew Wethers r/r