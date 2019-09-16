Jamie Murray joined by Aidan McHugh on visit to delighted Whiteinch pupils

A class of Primary 7 pupils from Whiteinch Primary School in Glasgow were treated to a PE lesson with a difference - as Jamie Murray, Leon Smith and Aidan McHugh paid them a visit.

Grand slam doubles winner Jamie, rising star Aidan and Great Britain's Davis Cup captain paid the school a visit as the Murray Trophy – Glasgow got under way at nearby Scotstoun Leisure Centre.

Bearsden teenager McHugh is among the promising young British players who have earned a wildcard for the event and is due to face France's Arthur Rinderknech in the first round.

Jamie Murray, who has worked alongside the LTA to curate the ATP Challenger event, was joined by Smith and McHugh to take part in a Q&A and coaching session with the children, before donating a range of tennis kit to the school.

The visit forms part of the LTA’s work to open up tennis and its benefits to wider audiences, with the aim of inspiring children to take up the sport.