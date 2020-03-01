Lenzie Academy pupils take part in Glasgow Warriors tournament

Lenzie Academy were among the schools who took part in the prestigious 2020 SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship recently.

They were part of a competitive day of action on the main pitch at Scotstoun, home of Glasgow Warriors, in the third round of qualifying for the popular annual competition.

Over the course of 30 matches, 257 tries were scored as 225 pupils from Wallace Hall Academy, Lenzie Academy, Falkirk High School, Cumnock Schools and group winners Shawlands Academy took to the field.

Each school had S1 and S2 boys’ teams and an under-15s girls’ team competing.

This is the third year Glasgow Warriors’ official Community Partner, SP Energy Networks, have supported the school rugby tournament that aims to raise awareness and improve access to grassroots level rugby – whilst also promoting active and healthy lifestyles to young people.

The Championship, and important community engagement it generates, also seeks to recognise sport as a valuable life tool in teaching children about team working, leadership and communication skills.

A total of 1,215 boys and girls from 27 schools across west, central and southern Scotland are battling it out to be crowned 2020 champions.

Lenzie Academy won three, lost six and drew three of their 12 matches scoring a total of 42 tries.

Lenzie Academy S2 pupil Finlay Cuthbertson said: “My dad was interested in rugby so I decided to start playing in P1 and really enjoyed it.

“When we moved up to the tackling it got even better for me because I like the physicality.

“I enjoy being in rucks and scrums but most of all when you break the line and go for a run.

“Rugby is a really fun way to get healthy and fit.”

Glasgow Warriors stars Jonny Gray, Stafford McDowall, Adam Nicol and DTH van der Merwe watched the action on Wednesday with Stafford admitting it brought back memories from when he first took up rugby.

He said: “It was Primary Seven when my dad took me down to Stewartry Rugby Club where he was coaching at the time.

“I loved it straight away and remember getting all my mates together from different schools and encouraging them to come and play which they did.

“That’s what is so great about rugby, the team spirit you create and you can make friends for life.”