Maia Lumsden to face top seed Caroline Garcia at Nottingham

Maia Lumsden will face the biggest match of her career when she takes on top seed Caroline Garcia at the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham.

Lumsden will face the French star in the second round of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament on Thursday after disposing of fellow Brit Tara Moore in a rain-delayed first round match.

The 21-year-old, originally from Bearsden before moving to Lenzie, came through 6-3 7-6 to earn the chance to play Garcia, as French Open quarter-finalist in 2017.

Garcia got as high as number four in the world last year before dropping to her current ranking of 28.

Lumsden, currently ranked a career high 280, was given a wildcard for the tournament after reaching the final of the recent ITF tour event in Goyang, Korea.