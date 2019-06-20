Milton of Campsie cyclist Jack Cruden is Scottish junior sprint champion

Milton of Campsie cyclist Jack Cruden won gold in the junior sprint at the Scottish National Youth & Junior Track Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow.

The former pupil of St Ninian’s High School in Kirkintilloch beat Glasgow Cycle Team team-mate Jamie Penny in the final.

Jack was pleased with his win, although he admitted his qualifying ride to establish seeding for the final wasn’t quite as fast as he would have liked.

He said: “I would have liked to have gone a wee bit faster in qualifying but I have been in a really tough [training] block just now.

“So I didn’t really expect to go too fast and the racing was good.”

It was the latest in a series of national titles gathered over the years by the teenager who is in his last year of riding as a junior before stepping up to the senior ranks.

His last big target as a junior, and his major aim for the year, is the British Junior Nationals in August in Newport, where he enjoyed success last year by winning the keirin.

Having left St Ninian’s in April, Jack is not due to begin university until September - he will be studying cyber security at the University of the West of Scotland - which has left him plenty of time to devote to his cycling.

He said: “That was the plan, to finish school and focus on training until Nationals is past and then go to uni.

“Long-term I want to get to Birmingham in 2022 for the Commonwealth Games, that’s my main goal.”

One thing he won’t be doing though is switching from track to road at any point.

“Nope” was his emphatic response to that suggestion. “I did that as a youth and it wasn’t the best.”