Nathaniel Collins stuns Monty Ogilvie to claim Celtic title

Nathaniel Collins claimed his first boxing title with a devastating display against fellow Scot Monty Ogilvie.

The former Stepps resident, who recently moved back to Bearsden, stopped the previously unbeaten Ogilvie in the fifth round of their Celtic featherweight title fight at the Lagoon Leisure Centre in Paisley.

In only his sixth professional fight the 23-year-old, also undefeated as a pro, had Ogilvie on the floor on the opening round and twice in the second.

The fight continued in the same vein with Collins, known as Nightmare in the ring, dropping Ogilvie in each of the rounds until the referee finally called a halt to proceedings in the fifth.

Collins said: “I am absolutely ecstatic. I thought that I was going to be dominant in all honesty, I was just confident in my own ability going into it.

“The plan was to get him to come on, although to be fair I didn’t expect it to happen so soon. I actually felt the least nervous I’ve ever felt and was just focussed on the task in hand and was super-confident.”