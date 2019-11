Kirkintilloch curler Ross Paterson got off to a winning start in his bid to lead his team to European Championship glory in Sweden.

Team Paterson - comprising Kyle Waddell, Duncan Menzies, Michael Goodfellow and skip Ross - won their opening two round-robin games in Helsingborg on Saturday.

They defeated Norway 10-4 in their opener and followed that up with a 7-5 win over Italy.

Next up for the Scots, on Sunday afternoon, is a match against Russia.