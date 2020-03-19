Ross Paterson suffers final defeat as curling season ended by coronavirus

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7siyzk

Skip Ross and his team - which also includes Michael Goodfellow, Duncan Menzies and Kyle Waddell - were taking part in the Aberdeen International event.

They made it all the way through to the final, before just missing out on the title as they lost 6-5 to Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller.

Like most sports, curling has been hit by the coronavirus crisis with the season now curtailed and remaining events cancelled, including the World Championships due to be held in Glasgow (see story below).

Team Paterson had targeted winning the Scottish title and earning the chance to represent Scotland on home ground at the Worlds as a main target for the season, but lost out to rivals Team Mouat.

Ross admitted: “We came out at the start of the season and were ticking all the boxes we wanted to tick. At the Europeans we got a bronze medal - it was our goal to get a medal, although we were disappointed we couldn’t go a bit further.

“We were close at a lot of events but just fell short of what we wanted to do.

“We thought this might be our last event of the season with everything that’s been going on and it was important for us to finish the season on a high note.

“Since the turn of the year we’ve been on the wrong end of a few results and not achieved the goals we wanted.

“Obviously it’s been cancelled now as well but it was important for us to come out this weekend and have a positive weekend.

“Finals are horrible to lose and I suppose we could argue that over the course of the weekend we did enough to win. But we played the top Swiss team in the “That’s the season cut short and it’s sad times for everybody, but health comes first.

“A lot of the teams in Aberdeen were over using this as a preparation event for the Worlds. We feel bad for the teams that were preparing and it’s sad because it was an opportunity for Glasgow to showcase curling which doesn’t happen often.”