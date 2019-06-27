Wimbledon qualifying defeats for Aidan McHugh and Maia Lumsden

There was disappointment for Bearsden tennis players Aidan McHugh and Maia Lumsden at this week’s Wimbledon qualifying tournament.

Both players received wildcards for the event at Roehampton Club in South London, in which players have to win three rounds to make it through to next week’s main tournament.

Maia Lumsden (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images for LTA)

But McHugh was given a tough draw against number 19 seed Mikael Ymer of Sweden - ranked 373 places above him in the world rankings - and went down 6-4 6-0.

And Lumsden also went out at the first hurdle, losing 6-4 6-4 to Australia’s Kaylah McPhee.