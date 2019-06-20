Wimbledon wildcards for Aidan McHugh and Maia Lumsden

Bearsden tennis players Aidan McHugh and Maia Lumsden have both been given Wimbledon qualifying tournament wildcards.

The tournament starts on Monday and both East Dunbartonshire players were among the recipients of the coveted wildcards announced this week.

There are eight gents' and ladies' singles qualifying wildcards and players have to win three rounds to get into the tournament itself.

Both McHugh and Lumsden head for SW19 in good form.

McHugh (18) has reached the final of his past three ITF tournament finals, winning in Singapore last week, and has halved his ranking in the past year, moving into the world's top 500

Lumsden (21) has also achieved a career high ranking this year, breaking into the top 300 after reaching a recent final in Korea, and got to the second round of last week's Nottingham tournament before losing to world number 28 Caroline Garcia.