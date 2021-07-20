Brodie Young (right) celebrates with team-mates Samuel Reardon, Charlie Carvell and Edward Faulds after their gold medal triumph in Estonia (pic: scottishathletics)

The 18-year-old former Lenzie Academy pupil ran the lead-off leg as Team GB won the 4x400 metres relay, the closing event of the competition in Tallinn.

Young was also first off in Saturday’s heat, clocking 47.25 seconds for his leg.

That was enough to keep his place for the final and another strong run of 47.31 set the Brits on the way to gold.

"I wish I could describe what I am feeling right now,” he said immediately after the race.

‘I knew I had to do my best today, I had to be very fast in the first 200m so we could get a good head start and into the change quickly.”

Young, who runs for Airdrie Harriers and is coached by James McMenemy, also in took part in the individual 400m earlier in the week.