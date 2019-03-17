Lenzie are Scottish Rugby Union’s Club of the Month

Lenzie Rugby Club have continued their remarkable season by being named Scotland’s club of the month.

Lenzie landed the SRU accolade after clinching the Tennent’s West Division 2 title with four games to spare.

The first XV registered 139 points and conceded only seven during the month which saw them outright winners of Tennent’s Division 2.

The Viewfield side sit proudly at the top of the table with an immaculate record so far, having won all 16 league matches they have played, scoring 630 points and conceding just 110.

The Lenzie women’s team participated in a Friday Touch tournament during February where they won the tournament after winning all their matches against Bishopton, Cartha QP, Whitecraigs and Cumbernauld.

And Lenzie S1, S2 and Girls Under 15 won through to the semi-finals of the SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship after round two of qualifying at Scotstoun.

But it’s not just their on-the-field exploits which caught the eye of the awards selectors.

The SRU said: “Lenzie RFC are a strong example of a club who demonstrate whole club development, with a network of members helping to push the club forward.

“The club are committed to ensuring that local rugby is a game for all.

“They organise a variety of teams from micro, mini and youth rugby sections with over 35 volunteer rugby coaches and 10 youth referees.

“Their boys S1, S2, S3, 16s and u18 teams all play in the Barbarian Conference League. They also run a u15s girls’ team who have regular Sunday fixtures.

“Through their partnership with local secondary schools they have formed a ‘Youth Rugby Task Force’ who assist with the refereeing and coaching of the mini and younger teams.”

Lenzie Rugby Club president Charlie Stewart said: “We are an ambitious community rugby club that has a ‘Rugby for All’ ethos throughout the mini, youth and senior sections.

“We work closely with local businesses and the community and we receive great support, which we appreciate.

“For us to be awarded Tennent’s Club of the Month is fantastic recognition for our club and we are all very proud.”

The club have committed to improving their rugby facilities, embarking on a major fundraising mission to upgrade changing, showering and clubhouse facilities.

They are working closely with local businesses and run four major annual community events - fireworks display, beer festival, sports dinner and local community gala day - attracting a variety of sponsorship and community involvement.

In recognition of their award Lenzie win £1,000 Of Tennent’s products plus table for 10 at the club awards evening at Murrayfield where they will be shortlisted for Club of the Year.