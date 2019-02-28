Lenzie Rugby Club are West Division 2 champions after win at Strathaven

Lenzie Rugby Club have clinchedf this season’s Tennent’s West Division 2 champions after their 40-7 win at Strathaven.

The undefeated Viewfield side required a bonus point win at third placed Strathaven and this was delivered with a good second half display.

The game started fiercely with the home side keen to shatter Lenzie’s 100 per cent record.

And Strathaven were quickly onto the scoreboard when they intercepted a loose pass to race home for a converted try.

The game continued to be evenly balanced and occasionally boiling over for the first 20 minutes, causing the experienced and capable referee to speak to both captains and the home side’s coach.

Lenzie’s Peter Burns slotted three penalties to put the visitors in front before Innes Mackay outpaced the Strathaven defence to score out wide to put Lenzie further ahead at 16-7.

The game had now turned in Lenzie’s favour and they were deservedly awarded a penalty try before the break after sustained pressure on the home side’s try line to take the half time score 23-7.

Lenzie started the second half strongly and Craig Bryson made a great break to allow supporting Peter Burns to score Lenzie’s third try.

Shortly after this Lenzie went down to 14 men when Colin Gemmil was rightly yellow carded; however this did not stop Lenzie who went on to score the bonus point fourth try when Strathaven kicked down the park to Lewis Wallace who avoided several tackles to put the game beyond doubt with the score at 35-7 to the visitors.

With only minutes left Gavin Cruickshanks rounded off the scoring with a well taken try in the corner.

The victory made it 16 league wins out of 16 for Lenzie this season, but it was a tough game for Lenzie as Strathaven were up for the game and the visitors had to work hard for their win.

Coach Le Mar was full of praise for his squad of players and was delighted with the team’s success this season.

Man of the Match was awarded to Craig Bryson.