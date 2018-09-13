Strathendrick on end of heavy defeat at Allan Glen’s

Flying high after three impressive league and cup wins, Strathendrick were brought back to earth on Saturday when they went to Bishopbriggs to face Allan Glen’s who were also unbeaten.

Glen’s took the lead with a Scott Thomson penalty after only seven minutes and Thomson followed it up a few minutes later with a try out wide, which he then converted to put his side into double figures with only 12 minutes played.

Endrick tried to get their game going but a loose pass in midfield was intercepted and the Fintry defence was outpaced and Russell McKeown scored second try was under the posts for an easy conversion by Thomson.

That was soon followed by a third converted try - Grant Henderson touching down and Thomson adding the extras - and before the interval the home side had scored again through Sam Morrison when another Endrick move broke down. That gave Glen’s a 29-0 lead and the try bonus point.

Early in the second half Endrick’s line was again under severe pressure and from a lineout five metres out Glen’s forced their way over for their fifth try, Max Adams getting the score.

At last, with an hour played and 0-34 down, Endrick were able to get into attacking mode and Fraser Graham went over to open their account. Feoin Whyte added the extras to put a slightly better look to the scoreboard.

But that was as good as it got and in the last 10 minutes the home side added two more tries through Levi Ekevati and McKeown, one converted, for a 46-7 win.

Over the piece Endrick had much the better of the scrum, held their own in the lineout but were surprisingly outpaced by the Glen’s skilful back division.

This Saturday Endrick are at home to Annan in another Tennent’s West Division 1 match, kick-off 3pm.

Endrick 2nds went to Uddingston on Saturday with scarcely half a team and had to concede the game as a 28-0 win for Uddy.