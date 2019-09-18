Cinema coming back to Kirkintilloch

The cinema is coming back to Kirkintilloch!

The local community council has partnered with Regional Screen Scotland and IndyCinema to start to build a programme of cinema in the town.

This comes after a consultation with people living in the area.

Details are on the community council’s ‘Your Kirky’ Facebook page.

It says: “Everyone - young and old - told us they wanted to see the cinema back in Kirky.

“That’s a long road for us to travel but we are keen to try.

“We’ve partnered with Regional Screen Scotland and IndyCinema to start ot build a programme of Cinema in the town.

“We’re aiming high - seeking to bring a proper cinema experience with relatively new release films.”

On Saturday, October 12 at Kirkintilloch Town Hall, people can view Toy Story 4 (2019) at 1pm, The Lion King (2019) at 4pm and Downton Abbey (2019) at 7pm.

The next cinema event will be on Saturday, December 14 in the town hall with two screenings of Frozen 2 (2019) at 1pm and 4pm.

Book your tickets online at https://www.yourkirky.com/cinema