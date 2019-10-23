Date revealed for next screenings at Kirkintilloch’s new cinema

Organisers are focusing on the future after the return of the silver screen to Kirkintilloch, with plans well underway for the next instalment of movie magic.

Film fans flocked to Kirkintilloch Town Hall recently as it was transformed into Kirky Picture Palace, with some 600 tickets snapped up.

The new initiative has been launched by Your Kirky - aka Kirkintilloch Community Council - following local consultation.

The next Kirky Picture Palace event takes place on Saturday 14 December and there are already plans for a pre-Christmas cracker of a day.

Details are top secret at the moment, but excitement is building following the sparkling success of the premiere on Saturday 12 October, which

featured the films Downton Abbey, Toy Story 4 and The Lion King.

Nigel Rooke, from Your Kirky, said: “We are already hard at work on the next Kirky Picture Palace event - which takes place on Saturday 14

December. We can’t say too much at the moment, but we’re sure it will be a cracker of a day in the run-up to Christmas.

“Feedback following the premiere has been incredibly positive and we will be taking everyone’s comments on board. Thanks to all who came along and the hidden heroes working behind the scenes to make Kirky Picture Palace a reality.”

Your Kirky is partnering with Kirkintilloch Town Hall, Regional Screen Scotland and INDY Cinema Group for the new local cinema experience.

Councillor Susan Murray, Vice Convener of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, attended the premiere of Kirky Picture Palace.

She said: “What a fabulous opening event and what a great initiative for the town.

“It was so good to see the community coming together again in Kirkintilloch Town Hall at the heart of our town. I’m delighted we have

been able to support the actions of Your Kirky and I hope as many people as possible will support the next Picture Palace event on Saturday 14

December.”

The first Kirky Picture Palace also featured an inspirational video about the town, which can now be viewed on the Your Kirky YouTube channel -

www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCqHe6kArU2oqnjHC3VWYw - as well as highlights from the premiere.