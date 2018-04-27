Elaine takes on ‘weighty’ role in Fat Friends – The Musical

Elaine C Smith is one of Scotland’s best-known entertainers and will be taking on the role of Betty in Fat Friends – The Musical, at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow, from April 30 to May 5.

Fat Friends is written and directed by Kay Mellor with original music by Nick Lloyd Webber – and the show is sure to be a treat for musical fans.

For over 30 years Elaine C Smith has worked extensively in radio, television, film and theatre.

She is perhaps best known for her enduring portrayal of Mary Nesbitt in the 10 series of the BBC2 hit sitcom Rab C Nesbitt. She has also starred as Christine in the BBC 2 show Two Doors Down, and Burdz Eye View for STV, which drew huge audiences and won Elaine an RTS Award for On Screen Personality.

Elaine has toured the UK in a large number of hit stage productions, such as Annie, Calendar Girls and the Susan Boyle musical I Dreamed a Dream, which she co-wrote with Alan McHugh.

She recently performed in Chloe Moss’ play This Wide Night, directed by David Greig at the Tron Theatre, and appeared in Alan Bissetts sell-out run of The Pure, the Dead and the Brilliant, about the referendum at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2014.

For almost 20 years, Elaine is the only woman to have consistently headlined in Scotland’s number one pantomimes, and this year she returns to the King’s Theatre for the first time since 2004 to star in Sleeping Beauty

Now the ‘weight’ is nearly over as Elaine prepares to take to the stage again ...

Packed full of warmth, life and weight loss, this brand-new stage show reunites our favourite foodie friends in an original musical bulging with hopes, humour and heart.

Join the infamous group of loveable characters as they are put through their Zumba paces at their local branch of Super Slimmer’s by the lovelorn Lauren, whilst Kelly fantasises about fitting into the wedding dress of her dreams.

Fat Friends offers a generous serving of hilarious fun with a sprinkle of romance on top.

Fat Friends hit television screens in October 2000, following the lives of a group of overweight friends as they struggled with the absurdities of modern dieting.

For more information and tickets for Fat Friends – The Musical, at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow, see the website www.atgtickets.com.