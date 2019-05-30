The Magic of Motown is coming to Glasgow

Music fans are invited to join the party as the Magic of Motown show steams into Glasgow.

Seen by over a million people, it’s no surprise that the show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history.

Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more are sensationally recreated for you by a talented cast and band.

This concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and many, many more.

The Magic of Motown is at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on Thursday, June 13, at 8pm.

For tickets, go to Glasgow Concert Halls