Folk legends Rab Noakes and Brooks Williams are on the road to Milngavie

Folk legends Rab Noakes and Brooks Williams are coming together for a Scotland-USA Trans-Atlantic collaboration, fuelled by a shared passion for acoustic roots rock, hook-laden songwriter pop, and folky Americana.

The duo met in Glasgow in 2018 when Rab sang backing vocals on Brooks’ Lucky Star recording. Shortly thereafter they got together to write songs and the plan to perform was hatched.

You can witness the result of that plan at Milngavie Folk Club on Sunday, April 28.

Rab Noakes and Brooks Williams connection goes back nearly 30 years. At the very beginning of Williams’ career, he began or ended every show with a song called Dublin Take Me. A Rab Noakes song, as it turns out, that Williams learned from a cassette a friend brought back to America from a Scottish holiday.

Rab said: “I can’t wait to go on the road with Brooks and bring our transatlantic fusion to fans around the UK. We share a love of acoustic and folk music that has given birth to this special collaboration.”

Brooks added: “Rab and I are really excited to be able to tour this music – it’s the result of a unique partnership between like-minded musicians from both sides of the pond.

“I’m delighted we have been able to write and perform together. These shows are a chance for audiences to see what we’ve been working on.”

Born in Statesboro, Georgia, Brooks got his start in the small bars and coffee houses of New York and Boston. That was 28 albums ago. More recent appearances include The Tolbooth in Stirling, The Philharmonic in Liverpool, Fairport’s Cropredy Festival, Costa del Folk, and Shrewsbury Folk Festival. A rootsy songwriter, Brooks is ranked in the ‘Top 100 Acoustic Guitarists’.

Rab Noakes is a songwriter-performer from Fife. His careeer of more than 50 years has included 20 albums, the latest of these Welcome to Anniversaryville was released in the summer of 2018.

Rab Noakes and Brooks Williams are at Milngavie Folk Club, at the Fraser Centre, Milngavie, on Sunday, April 28. Doors open 7.30pm.

See www.milngaviefolkclub.co.uk for tickets.