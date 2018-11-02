Glasgow date as The Cardigans indulge in Grand Turismo tour

Revisiting one of the most revered and influential albums of the 1990s, The Cardigans will perform their seminal ‘Gran Turismo’ album in its entirety at a select number of commemorative UK shows this winter – including a gig at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Tuesday, December 4.

Marking 20 years since the release of their game-changing fourth album, the Swedish electronic rock five piece will bring their electrifying international smash to the live stage.

Harbouring classic singles including ‘Hanging Around’, ‘Erase / Rewind’ and of course ‘My Favourite Game’, the album catapulted the band to stardom as it went Platinum in UK, shifting over three million copies world wide.

It saw them nominated for an seven Grammi Awards back home.

In a joint statement about the 20th anniversary tour, The Cardigans – Lars-Olof Johansson, Bengt Lagerberg, Nina Persson, Magnus Sveningsson and Peter Svensson – said: “We are delighted to return to UK in December. We believe it’s the first time since the summer of 2007. This time we’ll indulge in the late 90s playing Gran Turismo all the way through. We hope to see you guys there!”