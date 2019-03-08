Glasgow’s Glad Cafe welcomes London-based singer Archie Faulks

Following the release of his third single ‘Hung Up’, London based singer-songwriter Archie Faulks comes to the Glad Cafe in Glasgow as part of his first ever UK headline tour on Tuesday, April 16.

Having started releasing songs as an 18-year-old – under the alias Tenterhook – he’s now happier with his music, both artistically and mentally.

Described by Phil Taggart as a “serious talent”, Archie has already been featured by the likes Radio 1, Radio X, Clash Magazine and more.

Archie spent the end of 2018 and the start of 2019 touring the UK and Europe, supporting Isaac Gracie, Rue Royale as well as selling out his own headline shows in London and New York.

He’s already begun recording his debut album with award winning producer Eliot James (the man behind albums by Two Door Cinema Club, Noah & The Whale, Bloc Party etc) fusing the genres of folk, pop and indie with irresistible croon and eye for a clever lyric.

For more information about Archie and his music, and for tour details and tickets, visit the website Archie Faulk’s website