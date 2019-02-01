It’s all about live shows as The Murder Capital line up Glasgow gig

The Murder Capital ended 2018 as that rare thing: a band tipped from all corners without having released a single song.

In an age where people and bands overshare by default, The Murder Capital have been doing the opposite.

If you wanted to know about The Murder Capital, you had to get to a show and see for yourself. That’s if you could get in. Based on the caustic strength of one live recording of ‘More Is Less’ which went viral on YouTube, and feverish word of mouth from those who have been lucky enough to attend these early gigs, The Murder Capital have built a formidable reputation.

In just over a year, they’ve sold out shows in their home city of Dublin, and played with Slaves, Shame and fellow countrymen Fontaines DC and seen the likes of the NME, The Guardian, Loud & Quiet, Dork and DIY back them already – with The Irish Times calling them out as Ireland’s best new rock band.

The band’s debut single ‘Feeling Fades’ was released this month, delivering a brooding, propulsive slice of post-punk.

The Murder Capital are currently touring the UK. You can catch them at The Poetry Club, Glasgow, on Thursday, February 7; and Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh, on Friday, February 8. See The Murder Capital for more information.