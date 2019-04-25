Music from allusinlove is best when performed live

Allusinlove are a four-headed monster. A rock and roll band that play pop music in high-velocity assaults. They make music to move you. Music to fight to. Music to fall in love to.

The band – Jason Moules (vocals/guitar), Andrej Pavlovic (guitar), Jemal Beau Malki (bass) and Connor Fisher-Atack (drums) – has existed, under various guises, for around six years.

When their first gig, on Halloween night 2012, resulted in eight bookings in as many weeks, they knew they were on to something altogether more special.

“So many people are just try-hards and wannabes,” Jason said. “I don’t mean it in a harsh way, but how many people do you know who say they’re in a band and practice once a week? We got together five times a week because we wanted to play music. So when we were ready to gig, people wanted to book us.”

The group quickly engineered a loyal following with their often shambolic, never boring live shows.

And when they were finally discovered, they got to work with some impressive names.

Packed off to London’s Assault & Battery studios, they worked with legendary producers Alan Moulder (The Jesus and Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine, U2) and Catherine Marks (The Killers, Foals, Wolf Alice).

“We got discovered by an A&R who literally listened to us and paired us up with people who we’d previously researched ourselves,” Jason said. “You hear so many bad stories about signing. For us, it was like, have a five-album deal and work with your idols. Alright.”

They recorded their first album in July last year, across a 30 day period. They played everything live, retaining the wilder elements of a sound earned slogging it out on the UK gigging circuit.

Their debut album It’s OK to Talk’ is due for release in June, but you can hear the band performing live before that as they are currently on a tour of the UK.

You can catch allusinlove at Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh on Wednesday, May 1; and the Stag and Dagger Festival in Glasgow on Sunday, May 5.