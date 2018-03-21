New music festival at Broadwood

North Lanarkshire Leisure is holding its first ever music festival at Broadwood Stadium this June.

Broadwood: Live by the Loch will take place on Saturday, June 2, and feature some well-known Scottish musical talent.

Scottish legend Dougie Maclean is set to kick the party off as he celebrates 40 years since the release of “Caledonia” one of the greatest Scottish anthems of all time.

Second act on the bill is Mànran who have been promoting the Gaelic sound across the word since forming in 2010 from the cream of the Highland folk scene.

Top of the bill for Live by the Loch will be the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, who in ten years went from a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with The Darkness to opening the main stage in their own right.

The past decade have seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet - ever!

Kevin MacDonald, of The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, said: “We are delighted to perform at Broadwood Stadium in June.

“One of the founding members of the band, Willie Armstrong, still stays in Cumbernauld and I also lived in Cumbernauld for a number of years and I still have close family there so this truly does feel like a home town gig for us.

“We are really looking forward to friends and family coming along to experience this exciting new event.”

Emma Walker, managing director of North Lanarkshire Leisure, added: “It’s really exciting to be bringing a major new music festival to Cumbernauld – we’ve got a great line-up arranged and I’m sure people will look forward to coming along to enjoy the entertainment.

“Broadwood Stadium is a perfect venue for large-scale events such as this we’re hoping Live by the Loch can become an annual event.

“Tickets will be limited and are expected to sell out fast so make sure you don’t miss out.”

Live by the Loch will feature a number of fully stocked bars, food and a number of other exciting activities to keep the whole family entertained.

The doors will open at 5pm with the artists on stage from 6.30-10.45pm.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (March 23) costing £25 for adults and £12.50 for under 16s Junior (u16), available by calling 01698 403120 or online

They can also be purchased in person at Broadwood Stadium and the Tryst Sports Centre from April 1.