Oh Wit a Night is in store at the Tramway in Glasgow

Scotland’s leading female-led comedy troupe, Witsherface, is set to storm the stage at Tramway as part of the Citizens Women season for an outrageously funny night out.

Following their sell-out shows at the Glasgow West End Festival and the Glasgow International Comedy Festival in 2018, Witsherface are back with Oh Wit a Night! – a brand new comedy extravaganza of topical sketches, impersonations, stand up and comedy songs.

Directed by Witsherface founder, Maureen Carr (Still Game), this fast-paced show will feature all-new material performed by some of Scotland’s funniest women.

Maureen said: “Witsherface are delighted to be working with the Citizens Theatre as part of their residency at Tramway to present our biggest show yet!

“For one night only we will be performing stand up, topical and political sketches. Comedy that appeals to everyone. Plus the talented Elizabeth Caproni with her impersonations of Michelle Mone, Esther McVey and many more.”

The line up for the night includes Elizabeth Caproni (River City, BBC Scotland; Trial & Retribution, ITV), Clare Hemphill (Cracked, STV; Stacy Stone, BBC), Susannah Laing (Passing Places, Glasgow Comedy Festival), Keira Lucchesi (River City, BBC Scotland; Slab Boys, Citizens Theatre), Jasmine Main (Wired, Lesley Wilson), Erin McCardie (Tinsel Town, BBC Scotland and Raindog/Deep Indigo Productions), Sarah McCardie (Big City Park, CBBC; River City, BBC Scotland), Sandra McNeeley (Still Game, BBC Scotland; Terri McIntyre, BBC) and Rachel Ogilvy (Dead Set, E4; City Lights, BBC).

The evening will be hosted by comedian Viv Gee. Viv has been a comedian for over 20 years and has compered events such as T in the Park and Glasgow’s Hogmanay.

Oh Wit a Night! takes place on Sunday, March 31, at 7.30pm.

To book tickets call the Box Office on 0141 429 0022 or visit citz.co.uk.