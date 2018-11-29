Popular duo Still Corners play Glasgow’s Broadcast

With influences that span the spacey experiments of Vangelis, the expansive, cinematic sounds of Ennio Morricone, and glamorous ‘80s synth pop, Still Corners is the project of Greg Hughes and Tessa Murray.

The group, who formed shortly after Hughes, an American expatriate, met Murray by chance at a London train stop in 2009, released a new album – Slow Air – earlier this year.

And they are currently on a tour of the UK, which includes a gig at Broadcast in Glasgow on Sunday, December 2.

Written in the hill country in Austin, Texas, Slow Air nods towards a classic sound with emphasis on the guitar, both acoustic and electric, combined with Tessa’s alluring and ghostly voice. The songs are rounded out with live drums and minimal synthesisers with all the mistakes kept in for maximum human feel and emotion.

Tessa said: “We wanted to hear beautiful guitar and drums and another worldliness, something almost indefinable along with a classic song writing vibe. We’re always trying to get the sound we hear inside of ourselves, so we moved fast to avoid our brains getting in the way too much.

“The name Slow Air evokes the feel of the album to me, steady, eerie and beautiful.”

Still Corners are joined by Psychic Markers for their gig at Glasgow’s Broadcast on Sunday, December 2. For tickets see the website Broadcast Glasgow