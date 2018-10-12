Prepare to navigate the underworld for the night of your life ...

The hugely successful carnival-esque spectacle, infused with circus, theatre and clubbing, returns to Glasgow O2 Academy on Friday, October 19 for its 2018 tour with mind-blowing production.

New for 2018, Festival of the Dead follows one man’s journey into the underworld; a story featuring giant creatures, a whole new cast of characters and otherworldly creations, including ‘El Diablo’ – a huge, mechanical skull backdrop full of hidden surprises, acrobats, circus performers, spectacular carnival processions through the crowd and much more.

With DJs spinning a killer club soundtrack, professional face painters and crowds that dress to be part of the show, there is nothing else out there like Festival of the Dead.

The Festival grew from a single Halloween party at The Troxy in London to an experiential clubbing phenomenon, selling over 60,000 tickets in sold out shows across the UK and in Europe last year. It’s not hard to see why; this is entertainment on a different scale.

The props are awe-inspiring, the live performers dazzling and dramatic. Festival of the Dead pulls each guest into the show and takes them on a unique journey into the unknown.

Brought to life with brand new characters, creations and unparalleled circus and theatrical performances, the 2018 tour tells the tale of one man’s journey into the underworld; a narrative that threads through a night of breath-taking performances, explosive carnival scenes, dancing and Halloween-tinged hedonism, all moving to the beating heart of the fiesta – the Festival Of The Dead DJs and their addictive soundtrack designed for the dance floor.

Festival Of The Dead organiser, Nathan Reed said: “Festival Of The Dead just keeps getting bigger and better. We’ve really pushed the boundaries once again on the level and quality of our production, with the new giant creatures, characters and live performers - you won’t believe your eyes!

“We’re very excited to tour the new show across the UK and take all our guests on a journey to the underworld they’re never going to forget. “When we say there is no other party out there like Festival Of The Dead, we mean it.”

The deathly fiesta returns; to experience this incredible show visit Festival of the Dead