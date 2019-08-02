Rising young band Atomic take to stage at canal festival

Stewart McRae (16), a former Oxgang Primary school pupil, is thrilled to be returning home to Kirkintilloch with up and coming band Atomic to play at this year’s Canal Festival on August 31.

Atomic were created in 2018 and are an indie-rock band who have taken inspiration from the likes of Oasis, Artic Monkeys and Paulo Nutini.

The band originally met through a music programme in Stirling before coming together as a band.

Atomic performed a number of cover songs to music groups, family and friends before going on to write their own music.

Stewart, who is a self-taught song-writer, guitarist and vocalist, has written many of the band’s materials with input from his fellow band members.

They debuted their first single ‘TV Girl’ back in March of this year to a great response from the public.

The band’s success over the past year has been an immense achievement for the youngsters who played their first gig at Stirling’s Tolbooth Venue with nearly 100 fans coming out to support them.

From their first gig of 100 people they went on to play Barshaw Gala Day, Paisley, on June 22 with the attendance of more than 8000 people. debuting more of their original music including ‘TV Girl’.

Stewart is looking forward to playing at the Kirkintilloch Canal Festival along with band members Gaby Millar, Fraser Black and Connor Dowell.

He said: “Returning to Kirky will be a great honour to play in front of my home town with the band and perform our original music for everyone.

“It’s just been crazy how much support we have been getting.

“We’re going to be recording our music in the coming months but people can check out our social media pages to hear some of the gigs just now.

“So yeah, I look forward to being back and getting up there.”

Stewart, who is currently in 5th year at Braes High School, Falkirk, hopes to go on to study music further at university whilst pursuing the band’s career.

You can check out Atomic on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube at Atomic Official 18.

Fans can also purchase the band’s merchandise from the facebook page.